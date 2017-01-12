10 dead in Himachal Pradesh as temperature plunges to -3.2°C in Shimla

Frigid conditions have left at least 10 people dead in Himachal Pradesh, where Shimla recorded the season’s lowest temperature of -3.2°C on Wednesday, ANI reported. Snowfall in the higher areas of the state capital continued to hamper everyday activities.

The local meteorological department had forecast moderate snowfall in the state for the next two days. Authorities have advised people to remain alert as avalanches are likely in the region. Residents of tribal areas such as Pangi in Chamba and the Lahaul-Spiti district have been demanding helicopter services as road access has been cut off for the last couple of days.

Low temperatures were not restricted to North India either – the temperature in Mumbai dropped to 12.5°C on Wednesday, the lowest in three years. An official from Regional Meteorological Centre in the city told PTI that the mercury had dropped because of the cold breeze blowing from the northwest.

Most of North India is experiencing a cooler winter than usual because of a cold wave. The Centre had issued a warning on Monday, saying that the minimum temperature is likely to fall by 2°C to 4°C between January 10 and January 13. “Dry northwesterly cold winds at lower and middle levels are very likely to prevail over the plains of northwest India,” the advisory said, adding that Punjab, Haryana and northern parts of Rajasthan will be hit by the cold wave.

