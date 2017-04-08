16 injured after minibus overturns near Mandi

ANI|| As many as six persons were seriously injured and 10 suffered minor injuries after a Tampo Traveller carrying tourists from Kerala’s Mahapuran district overturned near Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi. The minibus was on its way to Manali from Delhi.

The accident took place this morning around 6:10am on Kullu National Highway near Mandi when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Police and 108 ambulance service rushed to the spot to lead a rescue operation. The operation was completed at 8am. The injured have been admitted to the nearby local hospital for medical aid. The matter is being investigated.

According to DSP Mandi Hitesh Lakhan Pal out of 17 victims, 12 are male and five female. These also include five children. All are natives of Budana village in Malappuram district.

The victims have been rushed to the regional hospital, Mandi. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. However, preliminary investigation suggests that due to drowsiness, the driver lost control over the vehicle. Further investigation is on.

Comments

comments