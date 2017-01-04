18 Government colleges get Wi-Fi connectivity in Himachal

As many as 18 government colleges of Himachal Pradesh were on Tuesday connected with Wi-Fi facility in first phase.

Launching the Wi-Fi facility, Virbhadra Singh said the Wi-Fi facility would be launched in as many as 30 government colleges of the state to make college campus digital.

“Eighteen government colleges were connected with Wi-Fi facility and in the next phase 12 more colleges would be connected,” he said.

The Chief Minster said that Himachal has become one of the first states in the country to connect its district headquarters with high speed Wi-Fi facilities provided. He said development was incomplete if it did not touch the educational institutions, which he hoped, would provide more learning facilities to the students besides helping them in research and reference works. He urged the students to use the facility wisely and for the learning purpose only.

“Himachal is committed to transform the digital landscape and so to create world-class digital infrastructure in all its schools and colleges in times to come,” Singh said, adding empowering the students with the new technology and infrastructure would help in developed Nation as well.

The colleges connected with internet facility in first phase are Government College, Solan, Hamirpur, Sujanpur, Nalagarh, Rampur Bushahr, Government Degree College, Sanjauli, Theog, Shahpur, Nagrota Bagwaan, Palampur, Ghumarwin, Chaura Maidan (Kotshera), Nahan, MLSM College, Sundernagar and Haripur besides, Shivalik Nursing Institute, Kamlanagar and RKMV, Shimla.

Comments

comments