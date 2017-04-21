35 students hospitalised after food poisoning, critical

Shimla|| 35 students of the Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT) in Waknaghat in Solan district were hospitalised after a suspected case of food poisoning on Thursday-Friday midnight. A total of 150 students fell ill after consuming substandard food.

Over 50 students of the Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT) near here have been hospitalised following suspected food poisoning, a senior doctor said on Friday.

After taking meals the students had developed restlessness, abdominal discomfort and generalised weakness. “They started coming to hospital in groups at around 2 a.m.,” he added. Their condition continues to be critical.

The prestigious JUIT is located in Waknaghat in Solan district, some 25 km from the state capital Shimla.

150 STUDENTS FELL ILL

A total of 150 students fell ill after having adulterated food in their hostel mess on Thursday night.

“The students were admitted late last night”, Shimla’s Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) Senior Medical Superintendent Ramesh Chand said. Some ailing students were also referred to Kandaghat and Solan.

Chand added, “After having their meals, students started complaining of restlessness, abdominal discomfort and generalised weakness. They started coming to the hospital in groups at around 2 a.m.”

(WITH INPUTS FROM IANS)

Comments

comments