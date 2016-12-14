700 capacity car parking opens near Lift, more under construction in Shimla

Construction work of the other two phases of the car parking was under way, which would accommodate more than 1,700 cars.

The first phase of the Rs 60-crore multi-storey car parking project near Lift, constructed under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode, was inaugurated on Saturday by Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. To start with, it will have parking space for 700 cars.

According to Tribune News Service, The car parking has been given on lease to Shimla Tolls and Projects for the concession period of 30 years. The concession fee will be Rs 1 crore per annum with an increase of 10 per cent every two years to be paid to the Shimla Municipal Corporation.

PK Sood, Managing Director of Shimla Tolls and Projects, said the construction work of the other two phases of the parking was under way, which would accommodate more than 1,700 cars. The Chief Minister also inspected the site of the under-construction Circuit House near All India Radio and gave necessary directions.

Meanwhile, a deputation of people of the Cemetery area, Sanjauli, stopped the cavalcade of the Chief Minister near the Dhalli tunnel and apprised him of the dire need for parking near the tunnel. Anirudh Singh, Kasumpti MLA, who was accompanying the Chief Minister, supported the demand of the people and said if the parking came up by dismantling the old PWD building, it would house more than 700 vehicles. The old PWD building at the very beginning of the road was a hindrance to smooth transportation, as neither pick-ups nor ambulance could enter the Cemetery.

The CM issued strict directions to the PWD to prepare an estimate of the parking and make suitable arrangement for the families staying in the department accommodation.

Later, the CM laid the foundation stone of the additional building of Bal Ashram at Dhalli and issued directions for the completion of the building by June 1. He said the condition of the road from National Highway till the Orphanage was poor and directed that it should be repaired and widened at the earliest.

Virbhadra also paid a surprise visit to Balika Ashram, Mashobra, and was displeased to see that the work of the construction a building, despite laying of its stone six months ago, had not been started yet.

