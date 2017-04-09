Batch-wise recruitment of teachers starts, 1950 seats by batchwise while 1950 through direct recruitment

1950 posts through batch-wise recruitment and 1950 through direct recruitment

Elementary Education Department seeks documents from applicants

Govt sets target of two months for recruitment

According to a news published on news portal HimachalDustak the batch-wise recruitment has been started by the education department. Department is going to recruit 3900 vacancies of teachers. Out of it, 1950 posts to be filled through batch-wise recruitment. The department has sought the submission of documents from applicants within 10 days. The govt has set a target of two months for completing the recruitment process. Besides this, the proposal for filling 1950 posts was to be sent to through Hamirpur Selection Board.

Since no interview will be taken for these recruitments hence the only time taking process would be the written test. Most of the posts are open for Trained Graduate Teachers(TGT). 900 seats are for TGT Arts, 550 TGT Non Medical, 250 TGT Medical, Shastri 500, LT 250, DM 250 and 700 seats are for JBT.

An intent letter has been sent to all sub-directors of Elementary Education Department asking for fastening the recruitment process so that there is no delay. The department will be uploading information about the recruitment batches and categories on its website so that applicants could be kept informed. To be noted that the cabinet had sanctioned the fulfillment of 5000 posts in education department. Hence, 3900 posts to be filled in first stage.

TAT mandatory in all except Shastri

The teachers eligibility test (TET) is mandatory for all categories except Shastri post. According to education department TET was not mandatory for Shastri post of C&V.

The batch-wise recruitment process has been started. The proposal for direct recruitment in 1950 posts is being sent to Hamirpur Selection Board next week.

-Manmohan Sharma, Director

Elementary Education Department।

A few days ago, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had announced the fulfilling of Teachers through Batch-wise recruitment.

Comments

comments