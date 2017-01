Bone chilling cold wave conditions prevail in Himachal

Bone chilling cold wave conditions further intensified in Himachal Pradesh as mercury plummeted in tribal and other areas.

The Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti was the coldest with mercury dropping to minus 15 degree Celsius.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region in coming days and heavy snowfall and rain is predicted by the MeT department on January 15 and 16.

Comments

comments