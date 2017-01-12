Chief Minister dedicates projects worth Rs. 57 crore

Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh dedicates projects worth Rs. 57 crore

Dharamshala –Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh today dedicated and laid foundation stones for about a dozen developmental projects worth Rs. 57 crore here today. He also laid foundation stones of the proposed indoor sports complex and tennis court at Sidhpur and the ambitious smart lighting system in the Dharmashala Municipal Corporation. The Chief Minister laid foundation stones and dedicated 10 projects from a single site in the old D.C. complex.

