‘Dangal’ box-office collection Day 24: Aamir Khan film stands strong, inches close to Rs 375 Cr

‘Dangal’ box-office collection Day 24: Aamir Khan film stands strong, inches close to Rs 375Cr

Even after a month of its release, Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dangal’, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari stood its ground alongside a new big budget release at the box office. The graph might have hit an all time low on Friday, but the action-packed film picked up pace on Saturday and Sunday.

According to Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh, “#Dangal is heading towards 375 cr mark… [Week 4] Fri 1.94 cr, Sat 4.06 cr, Sun 4.24 cr. Weekend 4: 10.24 cr. Total: 370.11 cr.”

The film that stars Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles has also become the highest grossing film ever leaving behind Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘PK’. With this, the top two highest grossers belong to none other than Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan. It is also the first time a film is pulling audience to theatres even after a month of its release.

With films like Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘Kaabil’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’ round the corner, it will be interesting to see the collections of Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ in the coming weeks. ‘Dangal’ is based on the real life story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita. ‘Dangal’ swept the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards 2017 that took place on January 14, taking home three out of the four major awards.

