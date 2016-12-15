Delhi High Court reserves order on Virbhadra’s plea to quash CBI case

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Delhi High Court today reserved its verdict on the plea of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his wife Pratibha Singh, seeking quashing of FIR lodged against them in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Justice Vipin Sanghi concluded the hearing on the pleas, which claimed that there was no order, direction or judgment by any court that had authorised the CBI to inquire, investigate or register regular cases and exercise jurisdiction in the territory of Himachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister has pleaded during the hearing that the raids on his private residence and other premises here were conducted with “malafide intentions and political vendetta” by the central investigating agency.

He has alleged that CBI had overstepped its jurisdiction in filing the case as the cause of action did not arise in the territory of Delhi.

Seeking setting aside of the entire process of CBI investigations and case filed against him and his wife, their counsel argued that the permission of the state government and Home Department was not sought before raiding the residence of a sitting Chief Minister.

Opposing their contentions, CBI had earlier said the allegations against Singh in the case are “very serious” as a huge amount of money was involved and the state government has shown “over anxiety” in protecting him.

It had said that they had jurisdiction to register and investigate the case in Delhi as the disproportionate assets were allegedly acquired by the Congress leader from the income generated here when he was a Union minister during UPA regime.

Singh had already got an interim order from the Himachal Pradesh High Court (HC) on October 1, 2015 restraining the agency from arresting, interrogating or filing a charge sheet in the case without its permission.

