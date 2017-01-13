Dharamsala-McLeodganj Ropeway Project Gets Clearance

NEW DELHI: Dharamsala-McLeodganj passenger ropeway project at a cost of Rs. 144.9 crore to be set up in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh has received environment clearance.

The foundation stone for construction of this project was laid in January 2016 and is expected to provide a permanent solution to the traffic problems of McLeodganj during the peak tourist season.

“Based on the information submitted by the project proponent, the Union Environment Ministry has given environment clearance to the Dharamsala-McLeodganj ropeway project subject to the compliance of specific and general conditions,” a senior government official said.

The ropeway project will include construction of around 2 km ropeway having 18-24 gondolas from Dharamsala to McLeodganj.

The project envisages construction of buildings at two ends — lower terminal point and upper terminal point — of ropeway systems for boarding and deboarding of passengers and other infrastructure such as ticket counters, waiting area, toilet facilities and medical emergency room.

Dharmshala Ropeway Ltd, which will implement the project, has been asked to obtain ‘consent to establish’ from the State Pollution Control Board.

It has also been told to construct adequate parking at lower terminal and provide dedicated trolleys for carrying baggage.

The land requirement for the proposed project is about 2.24 hectare, out of which forest land involved is 1.69 hectare.

Comments

comments