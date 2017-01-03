Eye on the dragon: Agni-IV missile clears final test

India successfully test-fired the Agni IV intercontinental ballistic missile today. Here’s all you need to know about the deadly long-range weapon which promises to give a massive boost to India’s military might.
On Monday, the Strategic Forces Command flight-tested the Agni-IV missile from a road-mobile launcher on the Abdul Kalam Island off Damra village on the Odisha coast.
The Agni IV is an intercontinental ballistic missile with a strike range of 4,000 km.
It is being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program.
Agni IV is nuclear capable, with a payload capacity of one tonne of high-explosive warhead.
It is the fourth variant in the series of medium to long range Agni missiles. Agni I, II, III have already been inducted for military use. Last month, Agni-V was successfully launched in its final phase of canisterised testing.
The road-mobile Agni-IV is meant for deterrence against China, which can target any Indian city with its formidable inventory of long-range missiles.
The sophisticated surface-to-surface missile is equipped with modern and compact avionics to provide high level of reliability.
Packed with features to correct and guide itself for in-flight disturbances, the Agni-IV can reach its target within two-digit accuracy.
The re-entry heat shield can withstand temperatures in the range of 4000 degrees centigrade and makes sure the avionics function normally.
The Agni-IV had undergone one failed and five successful tests over the last five years, with the last one being conducted in November 2015.