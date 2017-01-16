Himachal Govt sanctions rope way from village Bandla to Snowline

Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh today sanctioned a rope way from Bandla village to snow line near Palampur town along with veterinary dispensary for gram panchayat Badher, Ayurvedic dispensary for gram panchayat Gwal Tikkar and a health sub centre for Deogran gram panchayat.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the name of the circuit house being constructed at Palalmpur town would be named as Son Kunja.



He was speaking to the people of Palampur constituency who gathered in large number to listen to him in spite of the biting cold gripping the region in the premises of GSSS, Bandla.

Looking into the chapters of history, Virbhadra Singh said the state had progressed a lot and no limit of development could be fixed as it was a continuous process. There was only one inter college in the state when it came into existence whereas today it had 116 degree colleges and over 25,000 schools in the state.

The chief minister said it was on the top priority of the state government to provide three phase electric supply in all the villages across the state. He said that a medical college would start functioning in Hamirpur district from next session.

He alleged that though the state government had provided land for the construction of AIIMS at Bilaspur but no work could be commenced as the Central government did not release even a single penny so far.

