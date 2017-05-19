Himachal may pass GST bill next week

IANS|| The Himachal Pradesh State Goods and Services Tax aka GST Bill is likely to be passed by the state assembly next week, an official said on Thursday.

A special two-day session has been convened for the passage of the GST bill on May 26. A notification in this regard was issued on Thursday.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who also holds the finance portfolio, would move the bill on May 27 which is likely to be supported by the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The first day of the assembly is likely to be adjourned for the day after condoling the death of Cabinet Minister Karan Singh, who died on May 12.

The central government is aiming to rollout the new indirect tax regime nationwide from July.

