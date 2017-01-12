Himachal Pradesh: 410 Roads opened, All Roads shall open in 4 days

Shimla: Chief Secretary Shri V.C. Pharka, today reviewed the progress on restoration of roads, water and electricity, in different parts of the State affected by, heavy snowfall, with senior officers of these departments.

He said 607 roads, were affected by snow and rains, in the State, out of which, 410 roads, have been, opened for vehicular traffic. It includes, National Highways, State Highways, major district roads and rural roads. Luhri-Aut via Jalori Pass was yet to be opened. All the affected roads, will be, opened in next 3-4 days for traffic. Four Helipads, in Chamba and all in Lahual-Spiti, have been made functional.

Chief Secretary said, 728 schemes of I&PH department were affected, out of which, 553 schemes restored and rest of 175 schemes, will be restored, within 2-3 days. These schemes, includes, urban water supply, rural water supply, irrigation, sewerage and flood protection works.

He said supply of electricity to Shimla town has been restored up to 70 percent and 100 percent electricity will be ensured shortly. Electricity supply to Giri water supply scheme has also been restored.

