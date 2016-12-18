Himachal Pradesh becomes 6th state to attain 100 % Aadhaar saturation

Himachal Pradesh has achieved 100 per cent Aadhar saturation on the basis of population of year 2015, making it the sixth state after Delhi, Telangana, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh to have achieved this milestone.

In this small hill state Aadhaar numbers have been generated for 72, 52,880 residents. In order to maintain this achievement in future, special arrangements have been made under which services of Anganwari workers and health services will be taken to cover different age groups.

About 240 Permanent Enrolment Centres are operational for updating and enrolment activity while 22 Aadhaar Mobile Vans are also covering any left out citizen or elderly person in the remote areas of the state.

