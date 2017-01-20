Himachal Pradesh medical aspirant hangs self in Kota

Kota: A 19-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself, the first such incident reported this year, police said on Friday.

Taniya Rana, a resident of Kandana area in Himachal Pradesh, was preparing for NEET at a coaching institute here. Taniya was found hanging in her hostel room last night in Landmark city, Kunhadi police station Circle-in-Charge Sri Chand said.

“No suicide note has been recovered and the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained,” Chand said. The body has been placed in the mortuary of MBS hospital for post-mortem which will be carried out after the arrival of her parents from Himachal, the officer said.

The state government and district administration have issued several guidelines to coaching institutes and hostel management to check the rising incidents of suicide.

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje had recently expressed concerns over the number students who committed suicides in the last few years and issued directions to the institutes and the district authorities to open recreational centres in Kota for them.

Raje also asked the coaching managements to not burden the students with excess studies so that they could take their time out for other recreational activities to release stress. She also made an appeal to the parents not to pressurise the students.

This is the first suicide incident reported this year since 2015 and 2016 that each witnessed 17 such cases. Around 1.75 lakh students from across the country arrive at Kota every year for admission in coaching institutes to prepare for entrance exams of IIT and medical colleges.

According to a National Crime Records Bureau report, 2014, 45 cases of suicide were reported due to failure in exams. However, the figure in 2015 came down and 17 cases were registered, according to the report.

