Himachal to set up Parshuram Bhavans in each district

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Friday directed all the Deputy Commissioners to allot land on lease at Re 1 to the Brahmins for construction of Parshuram Bhavans in each district.

He also directed officers of prominent temples to establish libraries so that research scholars could be benefitted. He said such libraries have already been working in the Sanskrit colleges and academies in the state.

Presiding over a meeting of the Brahmin Kalyan Board in Dharamsala town, the Chief Minister said Sanskrit is an ancient and rich language and a high scoring subject in competitive exams.

He assured the members to consider their demand of introducing Sanskrit at senior secondary level in the government schools.

Admiring the efforts and role of the Brahmin community in dissemination of education, religion and related practices, the Chief Minister said this community has played a significant role in educating society at large.

