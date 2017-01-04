Intense cold wave conditions continue in most parts of Himachal Pradesh

The MeT office has predicted snow or rain in mid and higher hills over next six days and rains and thundershowers in lower hills.

Shimla , Jan. 4 : Intense cold wave conditions continue to sweep most parts of Himachal Pradesh. The mercury has further dropped after high altitude tribal areas experienced light snowfall yesterday during the day. The MeT office has predicted snow or rain in mid and higher hills over next six days and rains and thundershowers in lower hills.

The higher reaches in tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, Dhauladhar ranges in Kanga district, several high altitude parts of Chamba, Shimla and Kullu districts experienced light snowfall for hours yesterday. The minimum temperatures stayed in between minus eight to minus 15 degree Celsius in the high altitude tribal areas.

