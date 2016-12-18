ISIS Suspect, Planning To Visit Syria, Arrested In Kullu

Shimla(IANS): A suspected member of ISIS was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and local police from a Himachal Pradesh village. He was accused of planning to go to Syria.

23-year-old Abid Khan, a resident of Bengaluru, was arrested from a church in Banjar area in Kullu district, about 250 km from Shimla. He was living in Kullu for the past five months and was working as a helper there with a fake identity.

A mobile phone and a laptop has been seized from his possession and has been sent to forensic lab for further investigation.

Abid was in touch with the ISIS operatives and was planning to travel to Indonesia and then to Syria from there, Superintendent of Police Padam Chand said. Another police official said that the accused had recently visited Sri Lanka.

The National Investigation Agency had conducted raids last month in Delhi and arrested some ISIS suspects. During interrogation, the suspects named Abid and said he was in touch with them.

A case has been filed against him and he is likely to be produced in a court in Kullu town today.

