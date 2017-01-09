Jammu-Srinagar Highway Reopens After Three Days

SRINAGAR: Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was partially restored on Monday amid cold wave condition in the Kashmir Valley.

According to a traffic department official, heavy vehicles will be allowed to move on the highway on Monday.

“Heavy vehicles will be allowed to move from Jammu to Srinagar, but not from Srinagar to Jammu,” the official said.

“However, light vehicles will be allowed to move from both sides on the highway.”

Light vehicular movement was restored on the highway on Sunday evening after it remained close for three days.

Air traffic was also restored between the valley and the rest of the country on Sunday.

Rail service between the valley and Bannihal town in the Jammu region resumed on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the Met department has forecast cold and dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till Tuesday.

“Despite improvement in the weather, the cold wave condition is likely to continue because of chilly wind blowing from snow clad mountains surrounding the valley,” a Met official said.

“The minimum temperature was minus 2.3 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Monday while the maximum was 3 degree on Sunday.”

“The shortening of the difference between the minimum and the maximum temperatures indicate intense cold in the valley.

“In Pahalgam, the minimum temperature was minus 9.2 degrees Celsius while it was minus 12.4 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg,” the official said.

The Kashmir University has postponed all exams scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

