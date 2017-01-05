Mahendra Singh Dhoni steps down as captain of India’s ODI and T20I teams

Dhoni had led India to the ICC World T20 title in 2007, to the World Cup victory in 2011 and lifted the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has stepped down as captain of India’s ODI and T20 International teams, the BCCI said on Twitter.

The 35-year-old had already retired from Test cricket in December 2014. Dhoni had led India to the ICC World T20 tittle in 2007, to the World Cup victory in 2011 and lifted the Champions Trophy in 2013. (History will remember MS Dhoni as the greatest ODI captain ever)

However, he will be available for selection for ODIs & T20Is vs England.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has informed the BCCI, that he wishes to step down as the captain of the Indian Cricket Team from the One Day Internationals and the T20 Internationals formats of the game,” a statement from the board read. (MS Dhoni led India in 199 ODIs, 72 T20Is: Stats)

“He will be available for the selection for the One-Day and T20I series against England and the same has been conveyed to the Senior Selection Committee.”

Commenting on the development, BCCI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahul Johri said: “On behalf of every Indian cricket fan and the BCCI, I would like to thank MS Dhoni for his outstanding contribution as the captain of the Indian team across all formats.” (Dhoni made the right decision by stepping down as limited-overs captain: Ganguly)

“Under his leadership, Indian team has touched new heights and his achievements will remain etched forever in the annals of Indian cricket,” he added. (Dhoni good enough to continue as a player till 2019 World Cup: Kapil Dev)

Test skipper Virat Kohli is the front-runner to replace the wicketkeeper-batsman at the helm. (MS Dhoni’s highs and lows as limited overs captain)

Dhoni has been in indifferent form lately and his leadership has increasingly come under the scanner after India lost successive series against Bangladesh, South Africa and Australia in 2015-16. Defending the World Cup in 2015, Dhoni led India to the semifinals before a crushing defeat to Australia. Dhoni had an ordinary time with the bat last year too. He, however, tasted plenty of success as captain of India’s T20 team. Dhoni oversaw a 3-0 whitewash over Australia, a series win over Sri Lanka and the Asia Cup triumph. There was heartbreak in the World T20 when India crashed out in the semifinals against West Indies. Later in the year, Dhoni scripted series victories over Zimbabwe and New Zealand. Virat Kohli is likely to take over as captain after having successfully led India to the top of the ICC Test rankings. He was in superb form across all formats last year and scored a staggering 2595 international runs including 1215 runs in Test matches. The three-match ODI series against England will be the last chance Kohli has to prepare before India defend the Champions Trophy in June. India also play three T20 Internationals against England. (Dhoni steps down as India captain: Tendulkar, Sushant Singh Rajput lead tributes)

