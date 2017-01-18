Mercury remains below freezing in Himachal

The hills of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday saw a marginal rise in the mercury owing to largely dry weather but temperatures remained below the freezing point in most areas.

“Some areas in the state saw sunny conditions on Tuesday after days of widespread rain and snowfall,” a Met official told IANS.

He said Keylong, the district headquarters town of Lahaul and Spiti, was the coldest in the state at a minimum temperature of minus 11.3 degrees Celsius.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district saw a low of minus 5.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was minus 7.6 in Manali and 6.4 in Dharamsala.

Manali and Kalpa saw 33 cm and 18 cm of snow, respectively, in the past 24 hours.

The minimum temperature in state capital Shimla was 1.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was 9.1 degrees. In the evening, it saw overcast skies with chances of more snow.

Snow could still be seen in large areas of Shimla, like Mall Road, the Ridge, US Club and Jakhu hills, after Monday’s spell of snowfall.

Areas near Shimla like Kufri and Narkanda and popular tourist resort of Manali remained covered under a thick blanket of snow.

The Met office said some areas in the state, including Shimla and Manali, could see more snowfall until Wednesday.

–IANS

