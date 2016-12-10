Ranji Trophy 2016-17, Round 9, match report: Himachal Pradesh beat Goa by 7 wickets; both fail to make quarter-finals

Himachal Pradesh did incredibly well to beat Goa by 7 wickets on the final day of Round 9 of the Ranji Trophy 2016-17 at Bandra-Kurla Complex at Mumbai. Goa were 99 for 2 at the start of the day, still trailing Himachal Pradesh by 49 runs. Sumiran Amonkar resumed on 54, but could add just another run to his overnight tally. Darshan Misal however scored a brilliant century — his second of the match — which helped Goa take a 100-run lead. But then, Goa lost wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for 286, setting Himachal Pradesh a target of 139 with very less time left. Off-spinner Gurinder Singh’s four wickets played a key part in bundling Goa out. Bipul Sharma and Mayank Dagar chipped in with a couple of wickets apiece as well.

Himachal Pradesh ensured that they reached their target in 27.2 overs and collected 6 points, but still fell short of making it to the quarter-final stage. Paras Dogra led the run chase with an unbeaten 55 off 69, which included four fours and a couple of sixes. Opening batsman Ravi Thakur scored a quick fire 37 as well. Robin Bist (28*) and Dogra ensured that there was no further damage.

In the first innings, Goa scored 380, thanks to centuries from Misal and skipper Sagun Kamat. They lower-order too scored some handy runs, which ensured Goa got to a reasonably good score. Fast bowler Akshay Chauhan picked up three wickets. In reply, Himachal Pradesh scored a mammoth 528. Prashant Chopra fell 6 short of a deserved double hundred, while Sumeet Verma scored 160. Skipper Bipul Sharma too chipped in with 60, to go with his 2 wickets in the first innings.

When one thought this match would end up as a draw, Himachal Pradesh seized the opportunity to convert this into a win, much to Goa’s disappointment. It was Goa, who won the toss and elected to bat first. Despite The three teams to progress from Group C are Hyderabad, Haryana and Andhra.

Brief scores:

Goa 380 & 286 (Sumiran Amonkar 55, Darshan Misal 119; Bipul Sharma 2 for 36, Gurinder Singh 4 for 82) lost to Himachal Pradesh 528 & 139 for 3 (Ravi Thakur 37, Paras Dogra 55*; Rituraj Singh 1 for 28, Amulaya Pandrekar 2 for 31) by 7 wickets

