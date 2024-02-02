Actress Poonam Pandey passes away, died of cervical cancer

Actress Poonam Pandey has died suddenly. Her manager has confirmed Poonam’s death. It is being told that Poonam Pandey was suffering from cervical cancer. Everyone is shocked by the news of her death.

Let us tell you that Poonam Pandey was only 32 years old and was facing cervical cancer. Poonam Pandey’s team has issued an official statement on social media from its official Instagram page.

The post reads, ‘This morning is very difficult for all of us. We are sad to announce that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer.

He gave complete love and kindness to every living thing that came in her contact. In this sad time, we request privacy from the fans so that we can remember them fondly.

Let us tell you that Poonam Pandey was a very famous model. Her popularity skyrocketed when she promised in a video message before the 2011 Cricket World Cup final that she would strip if India won the final match.

With this claim, she came into controversy for the first time. Talking about work front, Poonam Pandey was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show.