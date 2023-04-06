The Treasure of Billions is Present in this Holy Lake, History is Related to Mahabharata Period

Himachal Pradesh is the land of gods, every person who has the desire to see the divine places here definitely wants to go to Kamrunag. It is also famous as a place of Mahabharata. Kamrunag Lake is one of the famous lakes of Himachal Pradesh.

This lake is the third major lake of Mandi valley. There is also an ancient temple of Kamrunag Devta here, where a huge fair is organized in the month of June.

If you want to visit Kamru Nag Lake, then definitely read the information given below, here we are going to tell you about Kamru Nag Lake.

Kamrunag Lake, located in the Karsog Valley, 51 km from Mandi Nagar in Himachal Pradesh, is situated at an altitude of about nine thousand feet above sea level. Surrounded by thick forests of deodar, this lake overwhelms nature lovers.

There is no direct road to Kamru Nag, this place can be reached only by trekking. Traveling to Kamru Nag Lake and seeing the breathtaking views from here provides a special experience to the tourists.

There is also an ancient temple of Kamrunag deity built in hill style on the banks of Kamrunag lake, where a stone statue is installed.

There is a beautiful place called Tattapani on the way from Karsog to Shimla. This place is famous for hot water springs containing sulphur.

On the one hand, if the cold water of Sutlej like ice makes the body numb, on the other hand, the hot water gushing from the lap of this river is no less than a wonder for the tourists.

Every year on the first Ashadh, the Saranahuli fair is organized in the Kamrunag temple. During the fair, there is a huge gathering of faith towards Bada Dev Kamrunag of Mandi district.

Whether childless couples wish to have a child or wish for happiness, peace and comfort for their loved ones, every devotee has some or the other wish which makes him reach this place by walking miles on foot.

People coming from far and wide offer currency notes, diamonds and jewels in the lake when their wishes are fulfilled. Women offer their gold and silver jewelry to the lake.

People’s faith towards Dev Kamrunag is so deep that this tradition of offering gold-silver and currency in the lake has been going on for centuries.

This lake is full of jewels. It is also an auspicious time to make offerings to the lake in the name of your deity.

When the deity will get Kaleva i.e. Bhog, then only the offering is put in the lake. If you want to see the interesting, exciting and amazing sight of throwing currency, gold, silver and jewelry in the lake, then you should reach here on the morning of the first Ashad.

Mythology

There is a story in the Mahabharata war saga, Barbaric or Babru Bhan, also known as Ratna Yaksha, was an invincible warrior of his time. He also had a desire to take part in the war of Mahabharata.

When he wanted permission from his mother to go to the battlefield, the mother gave permission on one condition that he would fight on behalf of the army which would be losing.

When Shri Krishna came to know about this, he decided to test Barbaric because Shri Krishna knew that Kauravas would be defeated in any case. Shri Krishna dressed as a Brahmin and went to meet Barbaric.

Seeing only three arrows in his quiver, Shri Krishna joked that he would fight with only three arrows.

Then Barbaric told that he would use only one arrow and that too would come back to him after hitting. If all the three arrows are used then there will be destruction in all the three worlds.

Shri Krishna challenged him to pierce all the leaves of the Peepal tree standing in front of him. As soon as Barbaric took out the arrow, Krishna pressed a leaf under his feet.

In a few moments, as soon as that arrow pierced all the leaves and turned towards Shri Krishna’s feet, Shri Krishna quickly removed his foot.

Now Shri Krishna created his leela and expressed his desire to take donation. Along with this, he also took a promise that whatever he asked for, he would have to give it to Barbaric.

On receiving the promise, Shri Krishna assumed his real form and asked for the head of that warrior.

When Barbaric expressed a wish that he wanted to see the war of Mahabharata, Shri Krishna hanged his severed head at a high place in the battlefield from where he could see the war.

It is described in the story that whichever way Barbaric’s head turned, that army used to win. Seeing this, Shri Krishna turned his head towards the Pandavas’ camp. The victory of the Pandavas was assured.

After the end of the war, Krishna gave a boon to Barbaric that you would be worshiped as Shyam Khatu in Kalyug and your torso (waist) would be worshiped as Kamru.

Today Khatu Shyam ji is located in Sikar district of Rajasthan and Kamar (torso) is located here on the hill as Dev Kamrunag. Later, when the Pandavas passed through here on their last journey, they stopped to meet Kamru.

When Kamru said that he was thirsty, Bhima struck the ground with his palm and a lake emerged, which is now known as Kamrunag lake.

The Pandavas threw all the ornaments they had in this lake and went towards the Valley of Flowers. Even today it is a tradition, whoever comes here offers gold-silver, ornaments or coins to this lake.

The priests here tell that this lake is deep till Patal Lok and it contains the treasure of many billions. Many times the thieves also tried to rob it. But whoever came with this intention became blind and could not achieve anything.

According to old beliefs, once a British man tried to extract gold from this lake but he failed and became very ill.

It is very difficult to go to Kamrunag temple in winters. At this time the entire area is covered with a thick sheet of snow. In such a situation, only experienced trekkers reach here.

The size of the temple is very small but then the number of devotees coming here every year keeps on increasing.

Lord Kamrunag is also called Bada Dev and he is also recognized as the God of rain. In the event of drought, people from places like Kullu, Chachyot, Mandi, Balh and Karsog come here and offer prayers for good rains.

