The life of CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is Interesting, Sometimes he Worked in the Municipal Corporation and sometimes he spent his household by selling milk.

The childhood of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu was very simple. After completing his studies from Kusumpati High School, his family members wanted him to do a job.

Then what was it that the present Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu started.

Let us know some untouched aspects of Shri Sukhu.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, who reached among the state secretariat employees, told stories from childhood to reaching the post of Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said that his childhood was spent in house number 26 in Brockhorst. Many colleagues working in the Secretariat know that time.

When I completed my studies from Kusumpati High School, my family members wanted me to do a job. It was here that he started working as a supervisor in the PWD Inquiry, in which he used to get Rs.6.15 per day.

Due to this, pocket money was used and all the friends used to watch the movie together in Ritz by taking a ticket of Rs.1.70. Had to study further, hence PUC. Won the election of CR in the college and then also of the student union.

Studied in day college, so also worked in Municipal Corporation’s Water Complaint, where complaints were heard morning and evening.

Then took a milk agency and ran the expenses from it, but in Brockhoters itself, even in childhood, the fellow children were called leaders and there was an interest in joining politics. Its purpose was not to earn money but service was in mind.

Congress party gave the responsibility of State Congress President after NSUI, Youth Congress and before that got a chance to become MLA from Nadaun in 2003, but secretariat is like my home, because I have been a councilor from Chhota Shimla ward twice and then the secretariat was also small. Was in Shimla ward only.

When he was in the Municipal Corporation, he was not a member of any committee. I was made a member, but I did not take up this work. Never been a minister in the government too, but had the desire to serve the public as the Chief Minister.

The CM reiterated that whoever has any work can get it directly from me. Just support the government. My government is not for power, but for system change.

That’s why your cooperation is needed. The contribution of government employees is very important to reach the common man.

