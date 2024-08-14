Cancer cases rising, Himachal Pradesh CM bats for chemical-free farming

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today expressed concern over the rising cases of cancer in the state and urged farmers to adopt chemical-free farming practices. He reviewed various schemes of the Agriculture Department here.

Sukhu said that products grown using natural farming methods would be branded and marketed under a distinct trademark to ensure better prices to the farmers associated with the sector. He directed officials concerned to evolve a comprehensive system for the certification, packaging and marketing of natural farming produce.

He said that a special laboratory would be set up in the state for soil testing and to certify the produces.

He added that 70 per cent of the population was associated with the agriculture sector and therefore, the state government was laying special focus on enhancing the income of people living in rural areas. “The rural economy is the priority of the state government and special initiatives have been taken in the Budget 2024-25 to boost the economy,” he claimed.

The Chief Minister said that in future, the Agriculture and Jal Shakti departments, in collaboration with the JICA and SHIVA projects, would implement integrated irrigation schemes to maximise benefits for the farmers and make these schemes viable. He assured the farmers that the government would ensure adequate funds for the remodelling and repair of traditional ‘kuhals’. He directed the officials to set up cold stores according to the requirements and specific crop production needs of the districts.

Sukhu said that the state government was also making earnest efforts to enhance milk production and the procurement rates for buffalo and cow milk had been increased to Rs 55 and Rs 45 per litre, respectively. He added, “The government is contemplating to enhance financial assistance to farmers for purchasing indigenous cows and buffalos in natural farming clusters.” He stressed the need to integrate natural farming, animal rearing, fisheries and beekeeping.

Sukhu also reviewed the functioning of the JICA and Milkfed and asked the officials to digitise the working of these organisations. Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar and senior officers attended the meeting.

