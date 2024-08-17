Cloudburst in Shimla’s Rampur village: road damaged, electricity, mobile connection disrupted

A 30-metre patch of a road has been damaged due to a cloudburst triggered by heavy rainfall that hit Damrali village in Taklech Panchayat in Rampur subdivision of Shimla.

However, no loss of life has been reported in the incident. This is the second cloudburst incident that has occurred in Rampur area during the ongoing monsoon season.

The incident happened on Friday night when Damrali and Taklech village received heavy rain, which escalated into a cloudburst in Damrali, rising the water levels of a nallah leading to a flood-like situation.

A team led by Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rampur Nishant Tomar left for the spot to assess the situation as soon as they received the information.

SDM said that the team could not reach the spot because the road had been broken at one point, however, the district administration contacted the local Panchayat Pradhan who confirmed that no loss of life and property has occured in the incident.

He said that the mobile tower located in Damrali has also been affected due to which, mobile signals in six panchayats have been affected.

In such a situation, we will go to the spot in the morning,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap and Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi reached Nogli during the night to take stock of the situation.