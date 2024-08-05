Manali-Leh highway blocked near Zingzingbar in Lahaul and Spiti following flash flood

The Manali-Leh highway has been blocked near Zingzingbar in Lahaul and Spiti district following a flash flood incident on Monday.

The sudden surge of water, triggered by heavy rain, caused substantial damage to the road, leading to the accumulation of debris and rocks.

According to the police, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), has swiftly mobilised its workforce to address the situation. Teams are currently on the site working to clear the debris.

Given the strategic importance of the Manali-Leh Highway for regional connectivity, the BRO’s efforts are focused on expediting the repair work to minimise disruptions.

“Travellers are advised to avoid the area until the highway is fully reopened. Local authorities are monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates on the progress of the clearance operation. In the meantime, alternative routes and transportation options are being evaluated to assist those affected by the blockage,” the police said.

Later, the Manali-Leh highway at Zingzingbar in Lahaul and Spiti was made functional for traffic.