Mandi bypass on Kiratpur-Manali highway thrown open to traffic trials

The Mandi bypass section of the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane road project was opened to traffic trials in the district on Monday.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Project Director Varun Chari and other officials.

The nearly 8-km bypass is crucial for both strategic and tourism purposes. During the trial run, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised that once the route was fully operational, heavy vehicular traffic in the city would decrease significantly, providing relief from frequent jams.

The NHAI reported that the Mandi bypass had been constructed at a total cost of Rs 725 crore. The bypass features three major and seven minor bridges, along with four tunnels, all of which were opened to the trial run today.

Once the traffic is streamlined on the bypass, travel to Kullu, Manali, and Leh will become much easier, and Mandi city will be relieved of congestion. A formal inauguration of the project is planned once the road work from Ner Chowk to Pandoh is completed.