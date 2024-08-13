National highway among 213 roads closed in Himachal Pradesh, Met issues warning for heavy rain

Rain-induced landslides and flash floods led to the closure of 213 roads in Himachal Pradesh, with the local Met office issuing a ‘yellow’ warning for more heavy rainfall in isolated parts of the state till August 19.

Since Monday evening, Naina Devi recorded the highest rainfall at 96.4 mm, followed by Dharamsala (25 mm), Kandaghat (10.4 mm) and Kahu (9.2 mm).

Kinnaur district remained cut off from Shimla following a landslide in Negulsari. Vehicular traffic on the Shimla-Kalka National Highway moved at a snail’s pace after fog in several areas reduced visibility.

The State Emergency Operation Centre said 89 roads were closed in Shimla, 42 in Sirmaur, 37 in Mandi, 26 in Kullu, six in Kangra, five in Chamba and four each in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti.

It added that 218 power and 131 water supply schemes were also affected.

Officials said 110 people were killed in rain-related incidents and the state suffered losses of about Rs 1,004 crore between June 27 and August 12.