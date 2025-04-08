15 Mile bridge near Manali to remain closed for 4 days

The 15 Mile bridge in Manali subdivision, a crucial link connecting the Kullu-Manali left bank road with the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway, is set to remain closed for four days, from April 12 to April 15, for essential repairs.

This decision has been taken by the Public Works Department (PWD) to address the deteriorating condition of the bridge, which poses a significant risk of accidents if left unattended.

The PWD has emphasised on the importance of this maintenance work for ensuring the safety of commuters and the long-term usability of the bridge.

According to Manali PWD Executive Engineer Anup Sharma, the department regularly inspects and repairs bridges to prevent accidents and maintain infrastructure standards.

Commenting on the current project, he said, “The 15 Mile bridge will be undergoing repairs, and if weather and other conditions remain favourable, it will be reopened for vehicular movement on April 16.”

During this four-day closure, commuters and transporters have been advised to use alternative routes to minimise inconvenience.

Traffic authorities and local officials are working to ensure smooth transportation in the area, redirecting vehicles to other feasible routes along the state highway.

However, residents and regular commuters are likely to face delays and longer travel times due to the temporary detour.

The closure of the bridge highlights the growing challenges of maintaining essential infrastructure in the region.

The bridge plays a vital role in supporting the movement of tourists, locals and goods. Its temporary closure may also affect the tourism sector, with businesses and transport services preparing to manage disruptions during the repair period.

Its repair is a necessary step to ensure the safety of hundreds of vehicles that use the route daily. The PWD has assured the public that every effort would be made to complete the repairs within the stipulated timeframe, ensuring minimal impact on daily life and economic activities.

Local communities and civic organisations have lauded the PWD’s proactive approach to address infrastructural challenges. Improved infrastructure is seen as vital to sustaining the region’s booming tourism industry and maintaining the quality of life for its residents.