Head constable among 2 arrested with 157 gm heroin in Solan

Two, including a Haryana police personnel have been arrested with 157 grams of chitta (heroin) in Solan, police said here today.

The accused have been identified as Pradeep Kumar (40) and Mohit (21), both residents of Kalayat tehsil in Kaithal district, Haryana.

Investigation revealed that Pradeep Kumar has been employed as a head constable in Haryana police and posted in Kaithal district. They had come to Himachal Pradesh to sell chitta.

According to reports, on April 4 a team of Sadar Police Station was on patrol. The team received a tip that two persons were roaming near Dohri Dawal locality in Solan to sell chitta.

Taking prompt action on the tip, the team apprehended the two accused with the contraband.

Solan Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh confirmed the report and said a case under Section 21 and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 has been registered against the accused and further investigation is going on.

He said both the accused were presented in the court, from where they were granted a five-day police remand.

The SP said that initially the accused had gone to Narkanda in Shimla to sell the contraband. However, when the high price of the drug could not be agreed upon, they decided to sell it in Solan.

“Pradeep Kumar had been involved in drug trafficking for a long time and mostly supplied chitta in Shimla. He wore his police uniform while delivering the drug to confuse the local police and avoid getting caught.

The criminal records of both the arrested individuals are being investigated and the case is still under investigation,” said the SP.