3 dead after car plunges into gorge in Himachal’s Mandi

Three persons were killed while one injured after the car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge, in Kanda, under Mandi’s Balichowki tehsil, on Sunday.

According to officials, the victims were traveling in an Alto car when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into a deep gorge.

Two of the car’s occupants died at the spot while one succumbed to her injuries on being transported to a hospital.

Another critically injured is undergoing treatment at a local medical facility.

While the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, the police have initiated an investigation and have registered a case