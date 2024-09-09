Paragliding site Bir-Billing ready for takeoff as ban lifted

The cozy village, Bir Billing–a centre for eco-tourism, meditation and spiritual studies–is ready for adventure as Himachal Pradesh government lifted ban on all types of paragliding activities from September 15.

Away from hustle and bustle of big cities and other tourist destinations, Bir Billing is situated in the west of Mandi district and the village is famous for its scenic beauty.

It is one of those less famous adventure destinations around the globe that offers holistic peace of mind to adventure enthusiasts as well as travellers.

A complete ban was imposed on paragliding in July this year with the onset of the monsoon to avoid any mishaps.

Official sources said after notifying certain safety guidelines, the district administration would restore all types of paragliding activities in Bir Billing.

As paragliding was banned, most of the hotels and homestays wore a deserted look. Bir Billing is probably Asia’s best paragliding site and is ranked amongst the best sites in the world.

With the news for the opening of paragliding at Bir Billing from September 15, tourists have started reaching here from all over the country. Owners of the hotels, guest hoses, resorts have also prepared themselves to welcome the tourists.

Billing, the take-off point, is situated at 8,000 feet from the sea level and offers a great flight. The landing site is on the southern edge of Bir and is around 4,500 feet from the sea level. The scenic beauty and the elevation offer amazing weather conditions throughout the year.