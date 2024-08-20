Environmental cell to be set up for urban waste management: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that Himachal would set up a dedicated ‘Environmental Cell’ within the Urban Development Department for effective urban waste management in urban areas.

Sukhu said the dedicated cell was being set up to ensure cleaner and sustainable urban environment. “This initiative aims to address the growing challenges of solid and liquid waste management in urban centres,” he added.

He said that the state’s 60 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), which include five Municipal Corporations, 29 Municipal Councils and 26 Nagar Panchayats, were struggling to cope up with the increasing demand for municipal services.

“Solid and Liquid Waste Management is the biggest challenge being faced by the urban local bodies today. Therefore, there will be a dedicated cell to meet these challenges, ensuring cleaner and sustainable urban environments across Himachal,” the Chief Minister stated.