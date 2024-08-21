Taking steps to check declining enrolment in govt schools: CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu felicitated meritorious students of Government Senior Secondary School, Kothi Deora Ghatti in Solan, today. He said that the government was taking concrete steps to address the declining enrolment in government schools.

Sukhu, while addressing the gathering, made several announcements for the improvement of educational facilities in the region. He said that commerce classes would be started in Government Senior Secondary School, Kothi Deora Ghatti, and kabaddi players of the school would be provided sports kits.

He added that the state government would allocate funds for the under-construction educational institutions where 60 per cent building work had been completed with a target to finish these projects within two years.

Sukhu emphasised the importance of quality education and the health of children. “In one-of-a-kind initiative, the government has sent 200 teachers to Singapore on an exposure tour. The government has plans to extend this programme to include students next year,” he said.

He also highlighted the government’s efforts to promote sports activities by increasing the diet money of sports persons. “The allowance has been raised from Rs 240 to Rs 400 for state-level competitions, Rs 300 for district-level and Rs 240 for block-level events. For athletes competing outside the state, the diet money has been increased to Rs 500,” he added.

Sukhu said that the state government had also enhanced travel facilities for players attending sports events in other states. He announced that tournaments for the under-14 age group would now be organised at both district and state levels.

The Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh had slipped to the 18th position in the national quality education ranking. “To address the issue, the government has been working tirelessly over the past 20 months to implement extensive reforms in the education system. One of the key initiatives is the phased introduction of Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools equipped with smart classrooms, audio-visual teaching aids and sports facilities in rural areas of all Assembly constituencies. Schools have also been given freedom to select smart uniforms, as per their preferences,” he added.

Sukhu said that 99 primary schools with zero student enrolment had been closed, while those with less than five students were being merged. Furthermore, the government was introducing futuristic courses in educational institutions to ensure students receive quality education, he Added. He expressed confidence that these steps would yield positive results in the long run. Earlier, Chairman of Jogindra Cooperative Bank, Mukesh Sharma, welcomed the Chief Minister upon his arrival in Solan.