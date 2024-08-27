Himachal Pradesh soldier Ashish Kumar killed in ‘Operation Alert’ in Arunachal Pradesh

The village of Bharli in Shiva Panchayat in the Trans-Giri region of Sirmaur district, is mourning the loss of its 25-year-old son, Ashish Kumar, who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the nation during ‘Operation Alert’ in Arunachal Pradesh.

Ashish’s mother, Santaro Devi, had dreamed of seeing her son married, but those dreams were shattered when she learned of his martyrdom. His twin brother, Rohit, is devastated by the loss.

Grenadier Ashish Kumar, born on March 14, 1999, was serving in the 19 Grenadiers Unit of the Indian Army. He joined the Army six years ago, following in the footsteps of many brave soldiers from his region. His father, Shyam Singh, had passed away, leaving behind Ashish’s mother, elder brother Rahul, twin brother Rohit, and sister Pooja, a forest guard.

Ashish’s mortal remains are expected to reach his native village by Thursday evening, with full military honours. Major Deepak Dhawan, Deputy Director of Soldiers’ Welfare Board, confirmed the incident and is working to ensure the swift return of the martyr’s body.

This is the second loss for the region this month, following the martyrdom of Praveen Sharma on August 10. The sacrifices of these two brave soldiers will be remembered for generations to come.