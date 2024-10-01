Himachal records 15.70% surge in trout production: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the state had registered an increase of 15.70 per cent in trout production in 2023-24 compared to the previous year. “The total trout production in 2022-23 was 1,170.50 metric tonne and in 2023-24 it has risen to 1,388 metric tonne. The production in 2021-22 was 913.50 metric tonne,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that the government was making earnest efforts to strengthen the rural economy. “Thousands of families in the state rely on fisheries for their livelihood. Currently, 742 families are engaged in trout production. Therefore, the government is making a policy to boost fish production, thereby strengthening the economy of fishermen,” he added.

The Chief Minister attributed the growth in trout production to the collaborative efforts of the fishermen and the government. “The increase in the production is a clear result of the hard work of our fishermen and the government’s supportive policies,” he said.

Sukhu said that Himachal Pradesh had nine trout hatcheries in the government sector and six in the private sector that supply trout seeds to the farmers. Additionally, the Fisheries Department has been imparting training to fishermen in modern techniques in trout farming. For the first time, a special training camp was organised for the people residing in far-flung areas of Dodra Kwar in Shimla district. Similar camps were held in Sirmaur, Shimla, Chamba, Kinnaur and Kullu districts regarding trout farming.

He said that trout farming had reached commercial levels with Himachali trout being in high demand in five star hotels of Chandigarh and Delhi in the districts of Kullu and Mandi. The growing popularity of trout farming is also contributing to tourism in the state. “With advanced farming techniques and increasing market demand, trout production is poised for further growth that can benefit the farmers and the state,” he added.

