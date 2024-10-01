Monsoon normal in Himachal Pradesh, withdrawal to start in 2-3 days

The monsoon will start withdrawing from some parts of the state over the next two-three days.

As per the weather department, withdrawal will start from the areas bordering Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall has been normal over the state. The state received 600.9 mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 734.4 mm, with a departure of minus 18 per cent,” the weather department said in a press release.

As per the release, the state received 97th highest rainfall (600.9 mm) this monsoon season in the last 124 years. The highest rainfall (1314.6 mm) was recorded in the year 1922 for the period of 1901 to 2024.

The monsoon, which hit the state on June 27, was minus 54 per cent deficient in June, with actual precipitation being 46.2mm against the normal rainfall of 101.1 mm. The deficiency in July reduced to minus 29 per cent, with actual rainfall being 180.5 mm against the normal of 255.9 mm.

The monsoon picked up pace in August as the state recorded 243.6 mm against the normal of 256.8 mm, with deficiency being only minus 5 per cent. However, September recorded 4 per cent more than normal rainfall, bringing down the overall departure from normal to minus 18 per cent.

The departure of plus, minus 19 per cent from the normal rainfall is considered normal,” Director Kuldeep Srivastava at Meteorological Centre, Shimla, said.

As per the weather department, extremely heavy rainfall was reported at Dharamsala on July 6, Palampur on August 1, and Dhaulakuan on September 26. In the month of June, very heavy rainfall was reported on only one day, six days in July, seven days in August and three days in September.