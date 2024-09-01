Miscreants assault doctors at Mandi hospital

Miscreants assaulted doctors at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College and Hospital at Nerchowk in Mandi district on Saturday night.

The miscreants, who arrived in two vehicles, entered the hospital premises and assaulted the trainee doctors, who were on duty.

The security guard was deceived by the attackers.

The incident caused distress among the doctors, who reportedly damaged the miscreants’ vehicles.

Upon receiving information, College Principal Dr DK Verma arrived at the scene. Dr Verma said a complaint was submitted to the police.

The Balh police have filed a case against the attackers.

The incident has led to widespread anger among the doctors, who are concerned about their safety.

Mandi SP Sakshi Verma said the miscreants would be apprehended soon.