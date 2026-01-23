Fleecing in name of parking in Manali; Rs 100 compared to Rs 14 in Chandigarh

A controversy over alleged overcharging of parking fee from tourists has erupted in Manali after a parking receipt showing a charge of Rs 100 for two hours went viral on social media.

The incident has reignited long-standing grievances of local residents, hoteliers and tourists over what they describe as unchecked exploitation by the ‘parking mafia’ operating in the hill station.

Rohit, a local who shared the parking receipt online, accuses private contractors and parking lot operators of arbitrarily fixing rates without any effective oversight. He expresses frustration that Manali residents were being forced to bear the burden of unregulated commercial practices driven largely by outside interests.

According to him, the local authorities have failed to act on the matter allegedly due to collusion with contractors. “There are only a limited number of parking spaces in Manali and these are being used as profit centres by charging arbitrary rates,” he alleges.

Harish, another local resident, echoes similar concerns and terms the parking fee as “sheer exploitation”. He says that in many parking lots, the approved rates were neither displayed nor printed on receipts.

Instead, the caretakers often issued handwritten slips, mentioning additional charges such as overnight parking and made no reference to the GST or other applicable taxes.

Harish claims that even parking lots under the Municipal Council (MC) or government control are operating without clear regulation, charging whatever amount they deem fit.

The issue has also drawn criticism from the hospitality sector. Krishan, a hotelier, compares Manali’s parking fees with those being charged in Chandigarh where parking in prime areas such as the Sukhna Lake or Sector 22 costs as little as Rs 14, and Rs 10 at the PGI.

He argues that parking should be treated as public convenience rather than a revenue-generating tool. He recalls that until a few years ago, parking in many parts of Manali was free for residents and visitors, as the cost was effectively covered in the green tax paid by out-of-state vehicles.

Reports from other areas of Manali suggest that the problem is widespread. In several locations, individuals are allegedly misusing free parking spaces, illegally collecting fees and pocketing large sums over time.

The absence of a standardised parking policy in Himachal Pradesh has only worsened the problem, resulting in inconsistent charges and frequent disputes with tourists.

To curb these practices and restore public trust, residents and stakeholders have urged the Municipal Council and National Highways Logistics Management Limited to implement and strictly enforce a transparent parking policy.

Mandatory display of approved rates, uniform charges across the town and stringent penalties for overcharging and unauthorised fee collection are seen as essential steps to protect both tourists and locals, and to preserve Manali’s reputation as a welcoming destination.