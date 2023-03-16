Sadhupul: A Very Beautiful Picnic Spot 34 km Away From Shimla, is no Less than a Paradise.

Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, is no less than a paradise for tourists. Millions of tourists come here every year to capture the amazing beauty and natural views here.

There are many tourist places around Shimla as well, but most of the tourists miss out on the pleasure of going there due to lack of information.

One such beautiful tourist destination near Shimla is Sadhupul. This beautiful tourist spot is 34 km from Shimla and 29 km from Solan, close to a small dam on the Ashwini stream between Kandaghat and Chail.

Sadhupul is quite famous as a picnic spot. A large number of tourists come here during summer.

Sadhupul is the one of those best tourist places to enjoy the weather of Himachal by sitting in the cool water of the river. Ashwini river passes through here. Water flows in it throughout the year.

The pleasant weather and calm atmosphere here attract a lot of tourists. You can enjoy the views of nature at Sadhupul surrounded by lush green trees and hilly slopes. If you love nature, then you will fall in love with the beauty of this place.

Sadhupul is also an ideal tourist destination for bird lovers. Here listening to the chirping of birds provides a unique experience in itself.

The uproar created by the chirping of birds fascinates the mind. Sometimes birds are seen around water, and sometimes yellow, red-colored birds are seen on the branches of trees.

Apart from this, if you like cricket, then you can go to the school playground here. It was built by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh.

He also loved cricket. This is the only playground in the whole world, which is situated at an altitude of about 7,500 feet.

How to Reach Sadhupul

Sadhupul is located 12 km from Kandaghat, coming from Kalka-Shimla National Highway. You can reach this beautiful place by traveling about 34 kms from Shimla via Junga.

The nearest airport to Sadhupul is located at Shimla, 50 km away. And Chandigarh airport is about 100 km away from Sadhupul.

If you want to come by rail then Kalka-Shimla Railway, Narrow gauge line is good. A toy train also runs at this World Heritage Site. The nearest railway station to Sadhupul is Kandaghat, 12 km aways.

