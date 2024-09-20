Four tunnels on Kiratpur-Manali highway ready, will bypass Mandi

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has completed the construction of four tunnels on the four-lane Kiratpur-Manali National Highway, designed to bypass Mandi city. These 4-km long tunnels are likely to be thrown open to traffic by the first week of October. It will significantly ease traffic congestion that plagues Mandi, especially during the peak tourist season.

Every year, Mandi experiences severe traffic jams as tourists from other states flock to Kullu, Manali and Lahaul and Spiti. The traffic congestion affects not only the visitors but also local commuters, who often find themselves stuck in jams for hours. The new tunnels will provide much-needed relief, allowing smooth transit and quicker access to nearby destinations.

Varun Chari, Project Director of the NHAI Kiratpur-Manali Project, said, “The tunnels will bypass Mandi city and ease traffic congestion significantly. We are hopeful that all formalities will be completed soon and we will be able to open these tunnels to traffic in the first week of October.” He added that an approach road connecting to a bridge on the bypass was under construction and was expected to be completed in the coming days.

While the residents of Mandi have welcomed the construction of the tunnels, local businessmen and traders, particularly those in the hospitality sector, are concerned about their potential negative impact on their livelihoods. Hoteliers fear that the bypass will divert tourist traffic away from the city. Ankush Sood, a local hotelier, says, “Our business relies heavily on tourists passing through Mandi. We worry that this project will reduce our customer base.”

In contrast, hotel owners in Kullu and Manali are optimistic that the new tunnels will facilitate hassle-free travel to the region and increase tourist arrival. Tourists travelling between Mandi and Pandoh face inconvenience due to the ongoing road construction work. The three tunnels are expected to improve the overall travel experience.