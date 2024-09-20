PM Modi is architect of modern India: Kangana

Known for courting controversy with her off-the-cuff remarks, Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut on Friday said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had rewritten the history of India to change the face of the nation within the last 10 years of the NDA regime.

Speaking at a function, “Honouring Vishwakarma in New India”, organised at the ITI in Mandi, she said Modi was today known to be the architect of modern India. “There is no second thought that if anyone is re-scripting history, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who within the last 10 years, has changed the face of the nation. He has led India from having an uncertain future, being a staggering economy to the third most powerful economy of the country,” she remarked.

She said the PM was concerned about the uplift and progress of every section of society. “The PM understood the plight of the Vishwakarma community and took initiatives, including giving them identity and extending benefits of various schemes to them,” she said.

She said Indian craftsmen created some of the best architectural marvels in the world, for which the Mughals and British chopped off their hands. “The entire world is researching as to how the Kailash Temple in Maharashtra was made as it is not humanly possible. People still cannot believe how craftsmen could create such a grand temple out of a single stone,” she said.

The PM understands the talent of this community who are master artisans and efforts are being made to use modern technology, like digitisation, to benefit them and promote their talent, which is on the verge of extinction,” she said.

She said three ministries had been set up to facilitate easy loans for the Vishwakarma community so that they could purchase modern equipment.