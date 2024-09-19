Process to fill 2,700 posts in Health Department underway: Sukhu

The process to fill 2,700 posts in the Health Department is underway to further improve healthcare services.

Special attention is being paid to the healthcare needs of elderly citizens above the age of 70. The government is planning to introduce a scheme that will provide medical testing facilities on their doorsteps, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today.

He said that considering the salubrious climate of Himachal Pradesh, which was especially suited for tuberculosis (TB) patients, the state government was contemplating to promote health tourism in a big way.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a two-day meeting of the National Task Force under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme here. TB experts from across the country are participating in the event. Sukhu also launched the offline mode of the ‘Meri TB Ki Kahani Phase-II’ initiative aimed at dispelling stigmas associated with TB and creating public awareness about the disease.

Sukhu said that Himachal could capitalise on its natural environment on promoting medical tourism as pine forests were suited for TB patents. “Modern technology like artificial intelligence-enabled portable X-ray machines have been made available in five districts and this service will also be expanded to the remaining districts soon,” he added.

Himachal is the first state in the country to launch the second phase of this campaign, besides hosting the meeting for the second time. “Valuable recommendations that emerge from the workshop will be instrumental in combating this dreaded disease. On our part, we are extending all possible support to eradicate TB, with around 15,000 such patients being treated every year,” he added.

Sukhu said that the state government had signed an agreement with AIIMS, Delhi, for acquiring latest medical equipment. He added that the health facilities at Tanda medical college, Kangra, and the IGMC, Shimla, were being strengthened and efforts were underway to create a conducive environment for the health staff to function efficiently.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said that TB patients in Himachal were provided a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 and the government was working diligently to enhance healthcare facilities, especially in remote areas. Health Secretary M. Sudha Devi, National Health Mission Director Priyanka Verma, Director of Health Services Dr Gopal Berry, National Task Force Chairman Dr Ashok Bhardwaj, Joint Director of the Central TB Division Dr Sanjay Kumar Mattu and DDG-TB Dr Urvashi Singh attended the meeting.