Fresh snow drapes Dhauladhars in white, rain chills Kangra valley

Fresh snowfall in the upper reaches of the Dhauladhar range turned the mountains into a spectacular white landscape, while the lower parts of the Kangra valley witnessed heavy rainfall, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures across the region.

The towering peaks of the Dhauladhars, clearly visible from Dharamsala and Palampur, were covered with a fresh blanket of snow after an overnight spell of precipitation.

The snowfall followed continuous rainfall in the mid-hill areas and snow in higher altitude regions, including the remote valley of Chhota Bhanghal.

The weather system has brought a noticeable chill to the district, with temperatures dropping significantly and cold conditions intensifying in several areas. Residents woke up to cloudy skies and biting cold, while the snow-clad Dhauladhar peaks created a striking backdrop across the valley.

The fresh snowfall also drew tourists and photography enthusiasts to various vantage points in Dharamsala and Palampur to capture the scenic beauty of the mountains.

The panoramic view of the snow-covered Dhauladhar range remains one of the biggest attractions for visitors to the Kangra valley during winter spells.

According to the India Meteorological Department, more snowfall is likely in higher altitude areas such as Bir-Billing and Chhota Bhanghal over the next 24 hours. However, the fresh spell of snow and rain has also caused disruptions in the higher reaches. Several link roads connecting remote villages have been affected due to snow accumulation, disrupting transportation.

Adventure tourism activities have also taken a hit. Paragliding operations at Bir-Billing have been temporarily suspended due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Vehicular movement towards high-altitude destinations such as Billing, Multhan and Rajgundha valley has also been halted as a precautionary measure.

Authorities have advised residents and tourists to avoid travelling to the upper reaches as several roads have become slippery due to snowfall.

Despite the temporary disruption, the fresh snowfall is expected to boost tourism in the coming days as visitors flock to the region to witness the winter charm of the snow-covered Dhauladhar mountains.