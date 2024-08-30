Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu, Leder of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur lock horns over use of drones for surveillance on former CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur on Friday locked horns over allegations of phone tapping and drone surveillance levelled by the LoP against the state government in the Vidhan Sabha.

The issue was raised by the former chief minister through a point of order at the start of the assembly proceedings.

Drones manned from the residence of the SP have been flown over my house since 4 am today, which is very serious and totally unacceptable,” said Thakur.

“During political turmoil earlier this year also, there was surveillance on every person and vehicle entering my house. Phones are being tapped, besides keeping surveillance on elected representatives, which is breach of my privacy. The officials are crossing the limits,” he said.

Thakur also dismissed government claims that drones were being used by Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Ltd (SJPNL) and not the police.

Speaker Kuldeep Pathania said he had taken note of the issue.

After the question hour got over, CM Sukhu dismissed allegations levelled by LoP by stating that he was trying to create sensation.

“It is a very serious matter as you are LoP and we are concerned about your safety and security. My government does not believe in this kind of surveillance but we will find out and take action if anyone is found guilty. We will also write to the CBI and ED to find out if they are using drones,” the chief minister said