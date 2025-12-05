Himachal Pradesh Govt suspends SP Rajesh Verma

The Himachal Pradesh Government has contemplated disciplinary proceedings against Rajesh Verma, Superintendent of Police (SP), Communication & Technical Services, Shimla, and has placed him under suspension with immediate effect.

A suspension order was issued by Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, Special Secretary (Home), late Wednesday evening.

As per orders, the action has been taken by the Special Secretary by exercising his powers conferred by sub-rule (1) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965.

The SP has been directed to remain at Police Headquarters in Shimla and will not be allowed to leave the headquarters without obtaining the permission of Director General of Police (DGP), Himachal Pradesh, Ashok Tewari.